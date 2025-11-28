Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J taken into custody over Thanksgiving incident

Ray J was arrested after a scary Thanksgiving morning incident where he allegedly pulled a gun and threatened Princess Love.

The singer, born Willie Norwood, was taken by the Los Angeles Police at 4:08 am and booked on a felony charge for making criminal threats.

He stayed in jail on fifty thousand dollars bail. However, the incident happened at a home in Porter Ranch.

Sources said that Ray went live on social media, saying he was having the worst Thanksgiving and that someone was trying to take his children.

During the video, Kim Kardashian’s former partner reportedly reached for a gun and made threatening statements.

Princess Love, holding one of their children at the time, accused him of pointing the gun at her and their daughter.

Ray J denied it, saying that she and another person were drunk and later the situation got more tense when a man entered the house, leading to more alleged threats.

Police arrived and safely took Ray into custody. The arrest comes during their ongoing divorce.

Moreover, he asked for joint custody of their two children, Melody, six and Epik, five.

For the unversed, Love has filed to end the marriage for the fourth time.

Neither Ray J nor Princess Love has publicly commented on the ongoing legal dispute and their representatives also have not responded.

Despite their split, both are said to want to co-parent their children and keep a safe and supportive family environment.