Ioan Gruffudd welcomes baby girl with Bianca Wallace





Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace started a new joyful chapter in their lives as they welcomed their first child together.

The couple shared the update through a warm hospital photo posted on Instagram, revealing their daughter, Mila Mae Gruffudd, arrived earlier in November.

They also shared that her birth date was 2 November 2025 even though she was expected in December.

In their caption, they said their pets Bubba Bear and Rocky were already smitten and described themselves as completely in love with their tiny new addition.

However, the newly parents added that this moment made them feel especially grateful during Thanksgiving.

The happy news followed months of struggle for Bianca, who has been open about the severe morning sickness she faced during early pregnancy.

She even posted a video showing herself resting in bed and explaining that she threw her back out from constant vomiting.

The star went on saying that she could not sleep and that she was in too much pain to function. In her caption, she shared how challenging weeks six to thirteen was and admitted she hoped to never go through anything like it again.

The Expire actress also mentioned that one episode of vomiting was so aggressive that it left her unable to move comfortably for four days.

Alongside her health challenges, Bianca dealt with harsh online attacks throughout the pregnancy.

She recently addressed the abuse by posting screenshots of threatening messages sent by strangers, as those messages were linked to long running claims made by Ioan’s former wife Alice Evans who accused the couple of having an affair.

Moreover, Dora and the Lost City of Gold star further stated that the story is proven false through evidence presented in public records and under oath.

She explained that despite this, the narrative was pushed for nearly four years and now spread to threats.

Bianca wrote that she refused to let her baby enter a world filled with horrible drama, saying she and Ioan did not deserve the harassment they have been facing and that she reached a point where enough was enough.

Furthermore, the arrival of their daughter brought a sense of calm to a difficult journey and marked a hopeful beginning for the couple.