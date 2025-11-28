Sharon and Kelly Osbourne attend first event after Ozzy Osbourne's death

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne stepped back into the spotlight together this week, marking their first red carpet appearance since the death of Ozzy Osbourne in July.

The two attended a Rebecca Vallance event in London on Wednesday, holding hands and smiling as they posed for photos.

Sharon, 73, wore a floor-length maroon gown covered in sequins and completed her look with diamond earrings and a black clutch.

Kelly, 41, chose a rhinestone-embellished pink halter dress with a shimmering neckline and kept her jewelry simple, wearing diamond hoops.

Her fiancé, Sid Wilson, also joined the pair at the fashion event.

Kelly later shared photos on Instagram from the evening and wrote that it was a special moment.

She captioned, “Had the best time with my mum and @rebeccavallancegasan at the @rebeccavallance new launch,” adding that the dress took her out of her usual comfort zone.

“It took me out of my comfort zone of black and made my bubblegum pink dreams come true.” She also wrote, “I thought my mum looked beautiful and it was so nice to see her have a little fun!”

The outing comes during a difficult period for the family as they continue to navigate their loss.

Earlier this month, Kelly shared on The Osbournes Podcast that she slept in Sharon’s bed for two months after Ozzy died, saying her mother struggled to sleep alone.

She opened up about the depth of her grief, saying, “I never realized just how horrible grief is. I never knew I was capable of loving somebody so much and missing somebody so much.”

Sharon also spoke about her own experience and admitted, “I hate going to bed at night.”

For Kelly, mornings have been especially painful since losing her father.

She explained, “I wake up and for the first three seconds, I feel normal. And then, I remember everything. Mornings are the hardest for me.”

She went on to say mornings remind her most of her father: “What is the morning? Because it happened in the morning. And I used to spend most of my time with Dad in the morning.”

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76.

According to a death certificate filed by his daughter Aimée Osbourne at a London registry, the Black Sabbath legend died from a heart attack.