OpenAI data breach exposes users' emails, locations: But there's a catch

An image of OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. — Reuters

The recent OpenAI data breach, caused by a notorious cyber attack, has reportedly exposed thousands of users' emails, locations and telemetry data.

But, there's a catch.

Is ChatGPT users' data also exposed in OpenAI data breach?

Although the ChatGPT maker has issued an apology, it must be noted that this incident does not involve ChatGPT or OpenAI's systems directly. Instead, the leaked information involves only software developers using the API, not regular ChatGPT users.

The intrusion, taking place at Mixpanel, a third-party analytics company OpenAI partnered with for its developer platform, has led to concerns about the safety of private data on the internet.

The AI giant has reassured users that no personal details, such as chat logs, passwords, API keys, payment information, or government IDs, were compromised.

What data was leaked in OpenAI data breach?

The breach specifically affected limited analytics data related to some API users, including:

Name associated with the API account

Email address linked to the API account

Approximate location based on the user's browser (city, state, country)

Operating system and browser used to access the API

Referring websites

Organisation or User IDs tied to the API account

OpenAI is actively contacting those affected by the breach, and while no evidence of impact beyond Mixpanel's environment has been found, they are closely watching for signs of misuse.

OpenAI stressed that the incident is confined to software developers and reassured users that their personal data remains secure.

Further details are likely to emerge as the probe is unfolding, but the company is committed to ensuring the safety of its users' information.