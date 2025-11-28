US stock market trading hours for thanksgiving weekend: Full 2025 schedule

As the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear, U.S. stock markets will maintain limited trading hours on Black Friday, November 28, 2025.

While retailers brace for massive consumer turnout, investors should note the modified schedule for major exchanges.

The New York Stock Exchange (NSE) and Nasdaq will start at their regular time of 9:30 a.m. eastern.

However, it will close early at 10:00 p.m. eastern.

Bond markets will follow a similar schedule with operating hours ranging from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. eastern.

The abbreviated trading day occurs against a backdrop of optimistic retail forecasts.

As reported by Adobe Analytics, U.S. online sales from November through December are estimated to reach $253.4 billion, representing a 5.3% increase from 2024.

Similarly, the National Retail Federation estimates November-December retail sales to grow between 3.7% and 4.2% year-over-year.

While physical markets will see limited hours, cryptocurrency exchanges will operate normally, remaining open 24 hours throughout the holiday period.

International markets including the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Tokyo Stock Exchange, and London Stock Exchange will follow regular trading hours.

Historically, the stock market has shown strength during the Thanksgiving period. As revealed by the Dow Jones Market Data, the S&P 500 has typically risen during the period starting the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and ending one week after Black Friday.

Last year, the benchmark index gained 1.5% during this window.

Most financial services including banks, the U.S. Postal service and major delivery carriers such as UPS will operate normally on Black Friday, though some specialized freight services may observe modified schedules.