NBC faces online backlash for cutting Lil Jon halftime show to just seconds

The NFL’s Thanksgiving Day entertainment concluded with Lil Jon's brief, 15-second performance during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Thursday night, November 27.

The internet erupted into backlash when the network decided to cut short the broadcast of Lio Jon’s halftime performance, instead showcasing a lengthy feature on the legendary coach John Madden.

The segment was narrated by Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid; it included the segment that brought in Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs and former Raiders stars Art Shell, Phil Villapiano, and Gus Otto.

After the feature, NBC cut to a commercial break, only to return with a brief 15-second clip of Lil Jon before airing more ads as the game came back.

The backlash erupted online from NFL fans and music enthusiasts over NBC’s rushed coverage.

Critics have pointed to the full halftime sets aired by rivals Fox and CBS, arguing that NBC wrongly prioritized a Madden tribute over a complete live performance.

Netizens react

One such user commented, “Booooo. We should have gotten to see the whole Lil Jon performance.”

“Why did we only get 10 seconds of Lil Jon @NBCSports @SNFonNBC ?” added another.

“NBC the whole broadcast: “Stay tuned for Lil at halftime!” NBC at halftime: *15 seconds of “Turn Down for what”*

Why even mention it at that point???" commented the third user.

Similar controversies have erupted in the previous seasons, including viewer disappointment over the limited coverage of Lindsey Stirling’s 2024 performance.

In 2023, Steve Aoki’s halftime show for the 49ers vs. Seahawks game was also significantly shortened.

A Thanksgiving tradition established by the NBA in 2013 dictates this format: the network airs a human-interest or sports segment during halftime, followed by a brief clip of the musical performance.