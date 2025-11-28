Elon Musk's Tesla offers free rides in Germany, Italy, France

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. — Reuters

Elon Musk-owned EV maker Tesla is offering free supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) rides across several European countries, a move likely to garner traction ahead of the anticipated rollout of Tesla's fully autonomous technology in 2026.

Where can you avail free Tesla FSD rides in Germany?

The free Tesla FSD rides, announced on Tesla's events page, will run until the end of 2025 and will take place in various German cities, including Hannover, Berlin, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, and Cologne.

Where to get free Tesla FSD rides in France and Italy?

In France, the free Tesla rides will be available in Lyon, Paris, Lille, Bordeaux, and Toulouse, while in Italy, they can be had in Rome, Milan, Bologna, and Verona, among others.

"Our team will take you on a ride-along, showing how Full Self-Driving (Supervised) works in real road conditions," Tesla stated.

While the purportedly fully driverless technology seems to be pure magic to experience, with no human behind the wheel, during these events, customers will occupy the passenger seat, with a Tesla employee at the wheel.

The Netherlands Vehicle Authority (RDW) is collaborating with Tesla to secure regulatory approval for the deployment of FSD technology in the region.

The RDW has confirmed the FSD's debut timeline is slated for February 2026, but has not disclosed further details due to the sensitivity of the marketing data involved.

Besides, Elon Musk hinted at the potential for achieving unsupervised autonomy with the forthcoming FSD version 14.3. He also described it as the final piece of the puzzle in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the social media platform he owns.