 
Geo News

Air pollution cancels out health benefits of exercise, Study finds

Regular exercise lowers mortality risk, but high air pollution diminishes this protection, especially against cancer and hart diseases

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 28, 2025

Air pollution cancels out health benefits of exercise, Study finds
Air pollution cancels out health benefits of exercise, Study finds

It's a hard fact that regular exercise boosts lifespan, but a new study confirms that alarmingly high air pollution can significantly reduce or even negate these health gains.

While regular exercise lowers overall mortality risk, prolonged exposure to high air pollution can diminish these protective benefits, especially against cancer and cardiovascular diseases, as per the study details that appeared in the journal BMC Medicine.

As per the study findings that suggest physical activity is valuable everywhere, cleaning the air is key to maximizing its benefits.

Andrew Steptoe, one of the study authors, noted that “Our study shows that toxic air can, to some extent, block the benefits of exercise, although not eliminate them.”

Steptoe’s team examined the data from more than 1.5 million adults who were monitored for over a decade in the UK, U.S., Denmark, China, and Taiwan.

These researchers kept their focus on fine particulate matter, a type of air pollution commonly known as PM2.5.

These particles originate from sources like coal burning, fossil fuels, and vehicle emissions—these particles are so tiny that they can even cross the blood-brain barrier, causing damage to the heart and lungs.

The study results further show that people who exercised the recommended 2.5 hours per week saw their risk of premature death drop by 30%, compared to those who worked out less often.

But, for those living in highly polluted areas, this protective benefit was cut in half, dropping to just 12-15%.

More From Viral

NBC faces online backlash for cutting Lil Jon halftime show to just seconds video
NBC faces online backlash for cutting Lil Jon halftime show to just seconds
OpenAI data breach exposes users' emails, locations: But there's a catch
OpenAI data breach exposes users' emails, locations: But there's a catch
What is Ozempic 2.0: Everything to know about next wave of weight loss drugs
What is Ozempic 2.0: Everything to know about next wave of weight loss drugs
UK budget 2025-26: Scotland's income tax rates and key details
UK budget 2025-26: Scotland's income tax rates and key details
Black Friday deals: Smart savings or mindless consumption?
Black Friday deals: Smart savings or mindless consumption?
UK budget 2025: New per-mile tax imposed on EVs
UK budget 2025: New per-mile tax imposed on EVs
UFO like mysterious red light over Italian sky baffles scientists
UFO like mysterious red light over Italian sky baffles scientists
Who is Mr Whatsit? How does he connect to 'A Wrinkle in Time': explained video
Who is Mr Whatsit? How does he connect to 'A Wrinkle in Time': explained
CME halts global trading after data center breakdown
CME halts global trading after data center breakdown