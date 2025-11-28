Who is Mr Whatsit? How does he connect to 'A Wrinkle in Time': explained

The name “Mr Whatsit” is more than a quirky pseudonym; it’s a direct acknowledgement of Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 classic, A Wrinkle in Time.

In that novel, Mrs Whatsit is a suspicious and powerful supernatural being who guides children Meg and Charles Wallace on a journey through time and space to rescue their missing father.

Much like Vecna, Mrs Whatsit uses a deceptively kind appearance to mask her immense, shape-shifting power, creating a parallel between their dual identities.

The allusion within the series extends far beyond simple character names.

Much like the dystopian world of Camazotz in A Wrinkle in Time, which is dominated by the disembodied brain IT, Stranger Things features the Upside Down—a shadowy realm that similarly distorts reality and breeds terror.

The director’s choice to draw on A Wrinkle in Time enriches the show’s lore and rewards an attentive audience who enjoy spotting Easter eggs, even when those stories don’t directly connect.

Although A Wrinkle in Time isn’t central to the plot, its influence runs deeper than a superficial nod.

The title of episode six, Escape from Camazotz scheduled for release in late December, is a direct reference to the dark world from L’Engle’s novel.

This is classic Duffer Brothers: weaving pop-culture nostalgia into the show’s supernatural core.

It’s a recipe that pays off for fans, who can expect more Easter eggs that both expand the lore and honor iconic stories.