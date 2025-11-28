UFO like mysterious red light over Italian sky baffles scientists

A mysterious UFO-shaped red light that has appeared in the Italian sky for the second time in three years has baffled scientists.

Conspiracy theorists have jumped in with several claims about extra-terrestrial life as experts look for answers.

The photographer Valter Binotto captured the rare phenomenon with his camera lens on November 17 when the light appeared over sky in a small Italian town, Possango, at 10:45 local time.

Binotto observed a similar kind of phenomenon in 2023 as well. Experts believe that this phenomenon, though much rarer, is not related to aliens.

They attributed it to a lightning-related process called ELVEs (emission of light and very low–frequency perturbations due to electromagnetic pulse sources), a similar process to how northern lights are caused.

Extremely powerful lightning bolts send an electromagnetic pulse which strikes with Earth’s ionosphere and charged nitrogen particles give the red glow.

To capture such rare lightning is sheer brilliance of the photographer as it only lasts one thousandth of a second, 100 times less than it takes a human to blink.

Binotto said he used specialised equipment and started recording as soon as right-conditions appeared, adding, “I select the frames where ELVE is visible from high-resolution video.”

ELVE is so limited that it was only discovered by NASA in 1990 and observing it twice over a small town was considered nearly impossible.