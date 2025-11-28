 
Geo News

UFO like mysterious red light over Italian sky baffles scientists

Photographer captures light burst 100 times faster than a blink

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 28, 2025

UFO like mysterious red light over Italian sky baffles scientists
UFO like mysterious red light over Italian sky baffles scientists

A mysterious UFO-shaped red light that has appeared in the Italian sky for the second time in three years has baffled scientists.

Conspiracy theorists have jumped in with several claims about extra-terrestrial life as experts look for answers.

The photographer Valter Binotto captured the rare phenomenon with his camera lens on November 17 when the light appeared over sky in a small Italian town, Possango, at 10:45 local time.

Binotto observed a similar kind of phenomenon in 2023 as well. Experts believe that this phenomenon, though much rarer, is not related to aliens.

They attributed it to a lightning-related process called ELVEs (emission of light and very low–frequency perturbations due to electromagnetic pulse sources), a similar process to how northern lights are caused.

Extremely powerful lightning bolts send an electromagnetic pulse which strikes with Earth’s ionosphere and charged nitrogen particles give the red glow.

To capture such rare lightning is sheer brilliance of the photographer as it only lasts one thousandth of a second, 100 times less than it takes a human to blink.

Binotto said he used specialised equipment and started recording as soon as right-conditions appeared, adding, “I select the frames where ELVE is visible from high-resolution video.”

ELVE is so limited that it was only discovered by NASA in 1990 and observing it twice over a small town was considered nearly impossible. 

More From Viral

Trump suspends immigration from 'third-world countries': See full list here
Trump suspends immigration from 'third-world countries': See full list here
China unveils next-generation ‘EYESAT' constellation to boost global space traffic management
China unveils next-generation ‘EYESAT' constellation to boost global space traffic management
Who was Sarah Beckstrom? Here's every detail you need to know video
Who was Sarah Beckstrom? Here's every detail you need to know
Baba Vanga Predictions: Here's what you need to know about which came true
Baba Vanga Predictions: Here's what you need to know about which came true
Top 5 features of iOS 27 coming in June 2026
Top 5 features of iOS 27 coming in June 2026
Biggest Tesla service centre launched in India amid slow EV sales
Biggest Tesla service centre launched in India amid slow EV sales
Google Gemini's new Circle Screen feature to replace Circle to Search
Google Gemini's new Circle Screen feature to replace Circle to Search
Thanksgiving 2025 grocery store hours: Find out what's open on Nov 27
Thanksgiving 2025 grocery store hours: Find out what's open on Nov 27
IAWN launches 2-month mission to track 3I/ATLAS, planetary defense team on alert
IAWN launches 2-month mission to track 3I/ATLAS, planetary defense team on alert