Black Friday 2025: Grab the best deals now

An undated image of Apple Watch Ultra 3 showcasing the Sleep Score feature. — Apple/Canva

As Black Friday is in full swing and the turnout of shoppers in the US is mind-boggling, Apple freaks are not immune to this hysteria, as the ongoing holiday season has some of the best Apple Watches on sale that you should grab now.

This means that if you’re hunting for a new Apple smartwatch, discounts are up on a handful of Apple Watch models, with the most captivating being the Ultra 2— said to be Apple’s most durable, premium smartwatch— now available at an all-time low price ever.

Best Apple Watch deals during Black Friday 2025

Similarly, the Apple Watch SE (one of the best smartwatches of 2025) is currently available at 36% off.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Available for $600 at Amazon and Best Buy with 25% off

Available for $600 at Amazon and Best Buy with 25% off, the Ultra 2 is widely known as the “brand’s most durable, premium smartwatch” thanks to its titanium frame, crystal glass display and a long-running battery that lasts 36 hours on a single charge.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features

Besides sending and receiving texts and calls, Apple claims that the Watch Ultra 2 keeps track of your fitness metrics, has precision GPS for navigation and is water-resistant up to 100 meters. What makes this deal more tempting is that it rarely goes on sale, but now it is being offered at its lowest price ever during Black Friday.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): Available for $129 at Walmart with 24$ off

The 2nd-gen Apple Watch SE is no less than a steal at $129 from Walmart (a straight $24 off). The wearable has also been added to the list of the best smartwatches of 2025. It costs less than other Apple Watch models, yet offers the same top-tier features and design elements as other high-end variants.

Apple Watch SE features

The device syncs with your iPhone to enable calling and texting using voice-to-text or pre-set messages, which is why it feels like a wearable extension of your device.

You can also connect it with health and fitness apps to record your workouts, wellness metrics and sleep quality.