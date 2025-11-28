 
Geo News

Princess Kate becomes baby's favourite teething toy during charity trip

Princess Kate champions early development with new health visitor project

By
Iqra Khalid
|

November 28, 2025

Princess Kate becomes babys favourite teething toy during charity trip
Princess Kate becomes baby's favourite teething toy during charity trip

Princess Kate had a tiny scene stealer during her visit to the Anna Freud children’s mental health charity and he wasn’t shy about making his debut.

While chatting with parents and greeting little ones, the Princess of Wales suddenly found her finger being claimed by a curious baby, who promptly gave it a good chew.

She burst into laughter, happily letting the tot hang on as she played along with the adorable moment.

Kate was visiting The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to launch a new project with Anna Freud aimed at boosting health visitors’ skills in supporting early development. 

The engagement follows her recent speech at the Future Workforce Summit, where she stressed how vital stable, loving relationships are in creating the environments children need to flourish.

Her outing also marked the official announcement of a new collaboration between the Centre for Early Childhood and Anna Freud though it’s safe to say the baby may have been the partnership’s unofficial mascot for the day, proudly keeping hold of his royal souvenir.

Kate has proudly served as patron for nine years and she continues to champion the mission of ensuring every young person gets the right support at the right time.

More From Royals

Prince Harry plans strong comeback with Jennifer Lopez: 'test for William'
Prince Harry plans strong comeback with Jennifer Lopez: 'test for William'
Prince Harry becomes role model for royal family: Here's why
Prince Harry becomes role model for royal family: Here's why
Andrew brought to edge with brutal blow from royal staff: report
Andrew brought to edge with brutal blow from royal staff: report
Sarah Ferguson may seek King Charles' help amid growing threat
Sarah Ferguson may seek King Charles' help amid growing threat
Meghan Markle puts royal Christmas invite at risk despite Harry's appeal
Meghan Markle puts royal Christmas invite at risk despite Harry's appeal
Princess Kate steals hearts with stunning fashion moment: 'timeless'
Princess Kate steals hearts with stunning fashion moment: 'timeless'
Princess Anne kicks off royal family Christmas traditions at St James's
Princess Anne kicks off royal family Christmas traditions at St James's
Prince William receives heartbreaking news after Kate's announcement
Prince William receives heartbreaking news after Kate's announcement
Sarah Ferguson bombshell memoir content revealed: 'will talk about royals'
Sarah Ferguson bombshell memoir content revealed: 'will talk about royals'