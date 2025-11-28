Prince William 'cries for women's football'

Prince William has quietly added his royal backing to the UK’s bid to host the 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

On Friday, the Prince of Wales retweeted the Lionesses’ announcement about the bid, signing off the post with a simple “W” to show it was a personal message.

If successful, the tournament will be the first FIFA World Cup held in the UK since England’s iconic 1966 men’s finals and the first women’s edition ever on British soil.

The bid, carried under the unifying slogan “All Together,” aims to celebrate women’s football and inspire sporting empowerment worldwide.

The submission, officially lodged today by England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, includes 22 stadiums across 16 cities and with no other bidders in the mix, the UK looks well placed to score.

William is a lifelong football fan and patron of the English Football Association, called the announcement “Exciting times ahead!”

His enthusiasm follows a memorable trip to Switzerland earlier this year, when he and Princess Charlotte watched the Lionesses clinch the Euro 2025 title with a penalty shootout victory over Spain.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has also thrown his weight behind the UK’s bid.

“Our bid to host the 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup shows the UK’s passion for football,” Starmer said.

“The Lionesses’ success has sparked inspiration for girls across the country, and we’ll build on that momentum by welcoming millions of football fans to a tournament that benefits communities and businesses across the UK.”

“With major investment in school sports and grassroots facilities through our Plan for Change, we’re creating opportunities for girls to play for their national team,” he added.