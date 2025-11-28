King Charles joins scam cult by selling his hair lock for £7,995

King Charles’s lock of hair from his schoolboy days is up for grabs and it’s set to fetch a princely £7,995.

The clump, clipped in the early 1960s by royal hairdresser George Crisp, comes from the head of a young Charles, long before coronation crowds, Diana, or Camilla entered the scene.

Paul Fraser Collectibles, the sellers of this “unique artefact,” described it as “the most intimate piece of King Charles III memorabilia in existence.”

Fraser told The Sun, “No piece of Charles III memorabilia gets you closer to the real man than his hair. It’s more intimate than a signature and certainly rarer than a coronation tea towel.”

Alongside a lock of the future king’s hair snipped in the 1960s, the collection includes a handwritten Christmas card penned by Charles himself and the scissors and comb of royal hairdresser George Crisp.

Fraser Collectibles notes the credentials are impeccable, Crisp first cut the hair and beard of George VI and remained Queen Elizabeth II’s trusted barber after 1952.

During the 1960s, he regularly walked from Trumper’s in Mayfair to Buckingham Palace to trim young Charles’s dark locks and the comb and scissors “almost certainly” did the job.

The comb even carries the Royal Warrant mark of Kent of London, the barbers’ choice for royals.

Paul gushed, “The collection has wonderful provenance from the royal family’s personal hairdresser you don’t get better credentials than that.”

The Christmas card features a “clear and handsome” signature, strikingly different from the King's adult handwriting.