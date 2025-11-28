Duchess Sophie meets scientists to resolve pregnancy problems

Duchess Sophie gets up close with Women’s Health Science at UCL Lab

The Duchess of Edinburgh spotted this week at the lab of UCL EGA Institute for Women’s Health to see the cutting edge science her charity supports in action.

As patron of Wellbeing of Women, Sophie toured the research facility, meeting with scientists funded by the charity working on projects that span the full life course from menstrual health and pregnancy complications to gynaecological cancers and even efforts to address female genital mutilation.

Highlighting the growing urgency of women’s health issues, Wellbeing of Women announced earlier this year a £1.2 million investment in 18 new projects nationwide.

During the visit, Sophie joined Dr Emily Cornish, a UCL clinical lecturer and Wellbeing‑funded researcher for a live demo, getting a firsthand look at the transformative lab work aimed at improving outcomes for women and babies.

Underlining Wellbeing of Women’s vital role, the charity has spent decades funding breakthroughs in reproductive and gynaecological medicine everything from early pregnancy care to menopause support.

Sophie is putting personal energy behind a mission to reshape how women’s health is researched, treated and taken seriously.