 
Geo News

Duchess Sophie meets scientists to resolve pregnancy problems

Sophie tours lab backing £1.2m women’s health projects

By
Iqra Khalid
|

November 28, 2025

Duchess Sophie gets up close with Women’s Health Science at UCL Lab
Duchess Sophie gets up close with Women’s Health Science at UCL Lab

The Duchess of Edinburgh spotted this week at the lab of UCL EGA Institute for Women’s Health to see the cutting edge science her charity supports in action.

As patron of Wellbeing of Women, Sophie toured the research facility, meeting with scientists funded by the charity working on projects that span the full life course from menstrual health and pregnancy complications to gynaecological cancers and even efforts to address female genital mutilation. 

Highlighting the growing urgency of women’s health issues, Wellbeing of Women announced earlier this year a £1.2 million investment in 18 new projects nationwide. 

During the visit, Sophie joined Dr Emily Cornish, a UCL clinical lecturer and Wellbeing‑funded researcher for a live demo, getting a firsthand look at the transformative lab work aimed at improving outcomes for women and babies.

Underlining Wellbeing of Women’s vital role, the charity has spent decades funding breakthroughs in reproductive and gynaecological medicine everything from early pregnancy care to menopause support.

Sophie is putting personal energy behind a mission to reshape how women’s health is researched, treated and taken seriously.

More From Royals

Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie show royal power, glamour at London awards
Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie show royal power, glamour at London awards
King Charles joins scam cult by selling his hair lock for £7,995
King Charles joins scam cult by selling his hair lock for £7,995
Princess Kate becomes baby's favourite teething toy during charity trip
Princess Kate becomes baby's favourite teething toy during charity trip
Andrew's health crisis deepens as anger reaches breaking point
Andrew's health crisis deepens as anger reaches breaking point
Sarah Ferguson 'betrayed' by Queen Camilla? Truth unfolds
Sarah Ferguson 'betrayed' by Queen Camilla? Truth unfolds
Prince William 'cries for women's football'
Prince William 'cries for women's football'
Prince William and Kate unveil Palace tree as Monaco's light up coast
Prince William and Kate unveil Palace tree as Monaco's light up coast
Prince Harry plans strong comeback with Jennifer Lopez: 'test for William'
Prince Harry plans strong comeback with Jennifer Lopez: 'test for William'
Prince Harry becomes role model for royal family: Here's why
Prince Harry becomes role model for royal family: Here's why