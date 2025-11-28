What were Afghanistan's ‘Zero Units'? Inside CIA-trained force linked to DC shooting suspect

A photo of an ID badge circulating across social media, allegedly belonging to the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of two National Guard members, claims he served in Afghanistan with the Kandahar Strike Force, also referred to as the 03 Unit.

The unit was one of the shadowy “Zero Units” that worked alongside the U.S. Special Forces and foreign troops during the Afghan war.

The badge features the words Firebase Gecko, the former CIA and special operations headquarters in Kandahar, built inside the compound of Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar.

However, the authenticity of the badge has not been independently confirmed.

Viral badge suggests shooter worked with CIA-backed Afghan unit

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed that the suspect did previously work with U.S. government agencies, including the CIA, as part of a partner force in Kandahar.

The Zero Units, made up entirely of Afghan nationals, operated under the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the intelligence agency created with CIA support under the former U.S.-backed government.

A former senior Afghan general told CBS News that the 03 Unit, or Kandahar Strike Force, fell under the Special Forces wing of the NDS, calling it “one of the most active and professional units, trained and equipped by the CIA,” with operations conducted directly under CIA command.

Despite their reputation for effectiveness, Zero Units generated controversy inside Afghanistan for secrecy, aggressive raids, and reported extrajudicial killings — particularly during night operations. To U.S. forces, however, they remained among the most trusted Afghan partners in the fight against insurgents.

There has been no response yet from the Taliban government.

Members of Zero Units were expected to receive priority evacuation and asylum after Afghanistan’s fall in August 2021, due to high risk of Taliban retaliation.

Many played direct roles in securing the Kabul airlift, with promises of relocation for themselves and their families once operations ended.