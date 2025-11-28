Duke of Edinburgh delivers royal energy on youth power trip

The Duke of Edinburgh has been keeping busy in West Africa this week.

The Royal Family shared highlights of his visit on Instagram on 28 November, showcasing a whirlwind tour filled with learning, culture, and a touch of royal flair.

In Ghana, he got hands on with play based learning at a kindergarten in Aburi, where he joined children in the classroom to see how fun and education go hand in hand.

Later, at the Aburi Botanical Gardens, he was presented with a traditional kente cloth by the local chief, learned about Ghana’s cocoa industry, and even planted a tree.

His tour also included a visit to Jubilee House, where he met President John Mahama and traditional leaders, before heading to the National Sports Stadium to meet retired boxing legend Azumah ‘Zoom Zoom’ Nelson, para boxers, junior tennis players and even tried his hand at a game of bowls.

The Duke then continued his mission in Nigeria, attending The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gold Event and Forum.

His 3 day youth leadership programme brought together almost 200 young people from over 50 countries, along with hundreds of Award leaders.

Prince Edward also visited a girls’ secondary school in Lagos, hearing first hand how students develop teamwork and problem solving skills through the Award.