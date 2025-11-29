 
Geo News

Meghan Markle turns bookmarks into heartwarming Holiday gifts

Meghan’s As Ever bundle hits shelves at £49 only at friends’ bookshop

By
Iqra Khalid
|

November 29, 2025

Meghan Markle turns bookmarks into heartwarming Holiday gifts
Meghan Markle turns bookmarks into heartwarming Holiday gifts

Meghan Markle is dipping back into her signature 'kindness notes' era  and it’s wrapped in leather, honey, and holiday branding.

Her lifestyle venture, As Ever, has unveiled a new festive bundle, a Honey Duo paired with a chic leather bookmark and royal watchers instantly spotted echoes of one of Meghan’s most memorable moments as a working royal.

Back in 2019, during a visit to Bristol charity One25, Meghan famously scribbled uplifting affirmations like “You are strong” and “You are loved” on bananas destined for women in vulnerable situations. 

She said the idea came from a U.S. school lunch trend, calling it “a small gesture” meant to spark a smile.

The holiday bundle is being sold exclusively through Godmothers Books in California, adding a dash of cozy West Coast charm to Meghan’s latest drop.

“Always remember you matter, you’re important and you are loved, and you bring to this world things no one else can,” the open page of the bookmark reads.

Fans have noted the clear parallels to the empowering messages Meghan once wrote on bananas for women at One25, showing a consistent thread of encouragement running through her royal and commercial work.

Priced at £49, the bundle is part of As Ever’s expanding seasonal range, which also includes spreads, teas, and homeware.

More From Royals

Duchess Sophie meets scientists to resolve pregnancy problems
Duchess Sophie meets scientists to resolve pregnancy problems
Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie show royal power, glamour at London awards
Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie show royal power, glamour at London awards
King Charles joins scam cult by selling his hair lock for £7,995
King Charles joins scam cult by selling his hair lock for £7,995
Princess Kate becomes baby's favourite teething toy during charity trip
Princess Kate becomes baby's favourite teething toy during charity trip
Andrew's health crisis deepens as anger reaches breaking point
Andrew's health crisis deepens as anger reaches breaking point
Sarah Ferguson 'betrayed' by Queen Camilla? Truth unfolds
Sarah Ferguson 'betrayed' by Queen Camilla? Truth unfolds
Prince William 'cries for women's football'
Prince William 'cries for women's football'
Prince William and Kate unveil Palace tree as Monaco's light up coast
Prince William and Kate unveil Palace tree as Monaco's light up coast
Prince Harry plans strong comeback with Jennifer Lopez: 'test for William'
Prince Harry plans strong comeback with Jennifer Lopez: 'test for William'