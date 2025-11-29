Meghan Markle turns bookmarks into heartwarming Holiday gifts

Meghan Markle is dipping back into her signature 'kindness notes' era and it’s wrapped in leather, honey, and holiday branding.

Her lifestyle venture, As Ever, has unveiled a new festive bundle, a Honey Duo paired with a chic leather bookmark and royal watchers instantly spotted echoes of one of Meghan’s most memorable moments as a working royal.

Back in 2019, during a visit to Bristol charity One25, Meghan famously scribbled uplifting affirmations like “You are strong” and “You are loved” on bananas destined for women in vulnerable situations.

She said the idea came from a U.S. school lunch trend, calling it “a small gesture” meant to spark a smile.

The holiday bundle is being sold exclusively through Godmothers Books in California, adding a dash of cozy West Coast charm to Meghan’s latest drop.

“Always remember you matter, you’re important and you are loved, and you bring to this world things no one else can,” the open page of the bookmark reads.

Fans have noted the clear parallels to the empowering messages Meghan once wrote on bananas for women at One25, showing a consistent thread of encouragement running through her royal and commercial work.

Priced at £49, the bundle is part of As Ever’s expanding seasonal range, which also includes spreads, teas, and homeware.