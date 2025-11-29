 
Geo News

Prince William's upcoming 'radical' changes forces King Charles to take caution

Prince William urged to modernise monarchy for 21st century

By
Iqra Khalid
|

November 29, 2025

Prince Williams upcoming radical changes forces King Charles to take caution
Prince William's upcoming 'radical' changes forces King Charles to take caution

Prince William will need to rethink the crown if he wants the monarchy to keep its relevance, veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby has suggested. 

The 87 year old, speaking ahead of his new BBC documentary exploring the royal family’s remaining power, said the heir apparent faces the challenge of making “radical alterations” to a centuries old institution.

“William certainly seems to take a different view; we don’t yet know what it is,” Dimbleby told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, hinting that the future king may steer the monarchy into more modern waters. 

He added that while the UK isn’t likely to vote for a republic, the monarchy can’t survive on pomp and grandeur alone. 

“It’s got to change in some way so that it is more in tune with a country that is, after all, no longer top dog.”

David admitted he was surprised by what he discovered while researching the series, said palace insiders were candid about past missteps, including the handling of Princess Diana’s death.

For his part, the Prince of Wales has already promised to embrace tough decisions, telling actor Eugene Levy that “change is on my agenda,” signaling a willingness to balance tradition with the expectations of a 21st-century Britain.

More From Royals

Zara's husband Mike Tindall's dream shatters: Major blow to royal in-law
Zara's husband Mike Tindall's dream shatters: Major blow to royal in-law
Duchess Sophie meets scientists to resolve pregnancy problems
Duchess Sophie meets scientists to resolve pregnancy problems
Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie show royal power, glamour at London awards
Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie show royal power, glamour at London awards
King Charles joins scam cult by selling his hair lock for £7,995
King Charles joins scam cult by selling his hair lock for £7,995
Princess Kate becomes baby's favourite teething toy during charity trip
Princess Kate becomes baby's favourite teething toy during charity trip
Andrew's health crisis deepens as anger reaches breaking point
Andrew's health crisis deepens as anger reaches breaking point
Sarah Ferguson 'betrayed' by Queen Camilla? Truth unfolds
Sarah Ferguson 'betrayed' by Queen Camilla? Truth unfolds
Prince William 'cries for women's football'
Prince William 'cries for women's football'
Prince William and Kate unveil Palace tree as Monaco's light up coast
Prince William and Kate unveil Palace tree as Monaco's light up coast