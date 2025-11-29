Prince William's upcoming 'radical' changes forces King Charles to take caution

Prince William will need to rethink the crown if he wants the monarchy to keep its relevance, veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby has suggested.

The 87 year old, speaking ahead of his new BBC documentary exploring the royal family’s remaining power, said the heir apparent faces the challenge of making “radical alterations” to a centuries old institution.

“William certainly seems to take a different view; we don’t yet know what it is,” Dimbleby told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, hinting that the future king may steer the monarchy into more modern waters.

He added that while the UK isn’t likely to vote for a republic, the monarchy can’t survive on pomp and grandeur alone.

“It’s got to change in some way so that it is more in tune with a country that is, after all, no longer top dog.”

David admitted he was surprised by what he discovered while researching the series, said palace insiders were candid about past missteps, including the handling of Princess Diana’s death.

For his part, the Prince of Wales has already promised to embrace tough decisions, telling actor Eugene Levy that “change is on my agenda,” signaling a willingness to balance tradition with the expectations of a 21st-century Britain.