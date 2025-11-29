November 23 by-polls marred by campaign violations, gaps in results transparency: Fafen

A voter with an ink mark on the thumb goes through paperwork to cast a vote during the general election in Karachi on February 8, 2024. — Reuters

Turnout down 23%, only one seat above 50%: report

Add party camps found near 64% of polling stations.

Forms 45 and 46 often not shared or displayed: Fafen

ISLAMABAD: The by-elections held on November 23 for 13 National and Punjab Assembly constituencies were largely well-managed but marred by recurring breaches of campaigning restrictions, gaps in results transparency and a worryingly low voter turnout, The News reported, citing a Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) observation report.

Fafen noted that weak enforcement of campaign rules remains a persistent feature of recent elections.

At 238 polling stations, around 64% of those observed, at least 465 party camps were set up in the immediate vicinity, while transportation facilitation was reported at 184 (49%) stations. Party camps were seen issuing voter slips at 216 (91%) polling stations, and campaign material was found inside 16 (4%) stations.

While most polling stations had basic accessibility infrastructure in place, arrangements for women, the elderly, persons with disabilities and transgender voters were inconsistent, the report added.

Around 89% of Presiding Officers, 79% of Assistant Presiding Officers, and 77% of Polling Officers reported receiving training from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Ballot security and secrecy were generally upheld as all four required ballot box seals were intact at 1,072 (98%) booths, and secrecy screens were properly placed at 1,044 (96%) booths. Observers closely monitored 366 polling booths and found polling organised and peaceful at 340 (93%) booths, while only four (one%) were described as disorganised or poorly managed. The polling officers were observed verifying National Identity Cards, applying thumb marks, recording voter details, and updating electoral rolls. However, at 92 (25%) booths, they did not announce voter names and serial numbers as required under Section 84(4)(a) of the Elections Act, 2017. At 10 (three %) booths, at least one eligible voter was turned away due to an expired NIC.

Assistant Presiding Officers generally followed proper ballot issuance procedures, but at 107 (29%) booths, they pre-signed ballot papers, and at 102 (28%) booths, they pre-stamped them. Although not illegal, these practices may increase the risk of ballot misuse.

Of the 79 polling stations selected for counting observation, access to observers was denied at two. Presiding Officers did not provide the Result of the Count (Form 45) to polling agents at six (eight%) polling stations and to observers at 13 (17%) stations. Form 45 was also not displayed outside 15 (19%) polling stations.

Similarly, Ballot Paper Account (Form 46) was not provided to polling agents at 15 (19%) stations and observers at 17 (22%) stations, and it was not posted outside 16 (21%) stations. At 33 (43%) polling stations, Presiding Officers did not ask polling agents to sign the result forms.

The overall turnout fell by 23% for both men and women, and only one constituency recorded turnout above 50%.

Around 97% of polling agents expressed satisfaction with the polling process, while only two expressed concerns. All 137 polling agents interviewed after the counting phase reported satisfaction with the counting process.

Fafen deployed 122 trained and accredited observers, who conducted a comprehensive observation of opening, voting, and counting processes at 373 polling stations and their 1,088 polling booths, including 626 male and 462 female booths. Observers also interviewed polling staff, security personnel, and 833 polling agents.