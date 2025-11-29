Conan Gray gives mesmerising performance at Thanksgiving parade in NYC

Conan Gray stole the Thanksgiving parade in New York City with his spell bounding performance of Vodka Cranberry.

The annual parade was organised by Macy and hosted by Savannah Guthrie, who reunited with ex co-host of Today show, Hoda Kotb.

According to Today, the performance was a strategic choice by producers. It was designed to bridge the gap between traditional parade entertainment and contemporary digital culture.

While the Maniac singer swooned the audience at Manhattan’s Upper West Side, fans on social media also didn’t hold back and immediately praised his performance.

"Conan serving effortless main-character energy again. Parade ate,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Conan Gray absolutely killed it at the parade Thanksgiving vibes on point!”

“Conan Gray absolutely slayed that Macy’s parade look! The vibes are immaculate—total showstopper. Who else caught this magic?” a third raved.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan admired, “Conan slaying the parade vibes— that outfit's pure holiday magic. wish i was there front row."

In addition to the Heather singer, the 2025 parade featured a diverse mix of 29 performers.

The lineup includes Cynthia Erivo, Debbie Gibson, EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami, Kool & Gang, Lainey Wilson, Meg Donnelly and few more.

The parade was aired live on NBC on November 27, and later was streamed on Peacock.