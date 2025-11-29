 
Geo News

Meghan Markle accused of turning children into 'clickbait assets'

New photos of Archie and Lilibet spark claims of Meghan’s 'brand strategy'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 29, 2025

Meghan Markle accused of turning children into clickbait assets
Meghan Markle accused of turning children into 'clickbait assets'

Meghan Markle is facing renewed criticism over how she presents her children online after releasing another set of partially hidden photos of Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4 — this time alongside a business update.

The latest debate began when Meghan shared a Thanksgiving-themed picture on her As Ever and Instagram accounts, showing her with her children but keeping their faces turned away from the camera.

It’s a style she has used consistently, offering only limited glimpses of the kids.

About an hour after the holiday post, Meghan introduced a new ShopMy page featuring items she selected herself.

Critics immediately linked the two moves, accusing her of using “controlled” images of her children to boost attention for her growing retail efforts.

One source familiar with her online strategy argued the approach is deliberate: “This controlled-glimpse aesthetic is not about privacy – it's about maximizing value.

She is making them into dream clickbait, and managing them for maximum brand value.”

The insider added that Meghan “curates their visibility like any influencer-parent managing content assets,” and predicted she may eventually create social media platforms for Archie and Lilibet to turn them into “online earners” capable of pulling in significant income from branded posts.

Journalist Tom Sykes echoed the criticism in The Royalist on Substack

“Meghan’s children, I have long argued, are being sold by the inch, their images drip-fed to the punters as part of the lifestyle she is selling,” he wrote, saying the Thanksgiving rollout fit the same pattern.

“The kids appear in the now-familiar format: backs to the camera, faces obscured a little bit… always just out of reach,” Sykes continued. “Meghan shows the children, but not really… while still using them to market the Sussex brand in the media.”

More From Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter looks back on ‘dream' tour: Short n' Sweet
Sabrina Carpenter looks back on ‘dream' tour: Short n' Sweet
Morgan Freeman eager to work with THIS Hollywood icon
Morgan Freeman eager to work with THIS Hollywood icon
'Knives Out' director opens about dream of casting Meryl Streep in franchise
'Knives Out' director opens about dream of casting Meryl Streep in franchise
Dua Lipa gets taste of Bogotá ahead of power-packed concert
Dua Lipa gets taste of Bogotá ahead of power-packed concert
Ben Affleck spotted driving to Jennifer Garner's home with kids on Thanksgiving
Ben Affleck spotted driving to Jennifer Garner's home with kids on Thanksgiving
Why romance, friendship are real power in final season of 'Stranger Things'
Why romance, friendship are real power in final season of 'Stranger Things'
'Skyfall' actress Judi Dench tragic confession brings tears to eyes
'Skyfall' actress Judi Dench tragic confession brings tears to eyes
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo forced ‘Wicked' director to change key rule
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo forced ‘Wicked' director to change key rule
Michael B. Jordan believes he deserves Oscar for 'Sinners'
Michael B. Jordan believes he deserves Oscar for 'Sinners'