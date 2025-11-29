Michael B. Jordan's tribute melts hearts on Chadwick Boseman's 49th birthday

If Chadwick Boseman were still with us, the world would be celebrating the 49th birthday of a man whose screen presence inspired millions.

Instead of a star-studded bash, on what would have been his special day, fans, friends, and co-stars are flooding social media with heartfelt tributes, honouring his legacy.

Among the many messages shared, one speech has touched hearts more than most, Michael B. Jordan’s.

Ten days ago Jordan attended Boseman’s posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in November 2025, an occasion that coincided with Jordan receiving his own star.

He described the experience as “special,” standing alongside fellow Black Panther cast members and Boseman’s family.

During the ceremony, Jordan honoured his late Black Panther co-star, saying, “That was special. I couldn't have planned it any better. Chad was a special person, and for him to be honoured and remembered the way he is, hearing people talk about him, makes me feel full and happy. To share this day with him really is special."

As Boseman’s 49th birthday arrived, Jordan’s moving tribute from Thursday, November 20, resurfaced online, reminding fans of the powerful bond the two actors shared.

Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame five years after his passing.

The late actor, best known for his iconic role as Marvel’s Black Panther, was honoured with the 2,828th star near the Dolby Theatre.

Though Boseman, who died at age 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, wasn’t present physically, his wife Simone Ledward-Boseman accepted the honour on his behalf and made sure to make her late partner a part of it by placing a pair of his personal shoes on the star.

During the emotional ceremony, Simone praised her late husband with a heartfelt message,“Chad, today we recognize a lifetime of artistry."

"We recognize your skill and your devotion, and we cement your legacy as a hero and an icon. You lived with honour, and you walked with truth. You were as brilliant as you were beautiful as you were kind. We love you, we miss you, we thank you," she added.

Chadwick Boseman's Howard University commencement speech

Though Boseman originally dreamed of becoming a playwright, fate guided him into acting, a path he embraced fully and became so passionate that he even did’t backed out from the profession throughout his most painful years.

In just six years, he starred in four major biopics, portraying Jackie Robinson, James Brown, Thurgood Marshall, and of course, King T’Challa. Many of his most demanding action scenes were filmed while he quietly battled colon cancer, undergoing surgeries and chemotherapy in between projects.

He studied acting at Oxford University through a scholarship funded by Denzel Washington, a gift Boseman later acknowledged with deep gratitude. His famous Howard University commencement speech remains one of the most inspiring celebrity speeches ever delivered.

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, becoming only the second actor in history to win a Golden Globe posthumously for a leading role, for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.