Mars joins Earth, Saturn, Jupiter as first-ever lightning detected: Here's what we know

NASA’s rover Perseverance, which has spent almost four years now exploring the Jezero Crater region for the purpose of identifying traces of biology, made a breakthrough discovery.

Since landing in 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover has recorded the first electrical storms in the Martian atmosphere.

The Martian atmosphere is more than 100 times thinner than Earth’s and consists of carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and argon.

Recordings from the rover’s SuperCam instrument picked up signals in audio and electromagnetic data, which have been nicknamed “mini lightning.”

Scientists hope to confirm the discovery by sending advanced instruments and more sensitive cameras to Mars to spot atmospheric discharges.

A team of scientists from France examined 28 hours of microphone recording data made by the NASA rover over two Martian years (equivalent to 1,374 Earth days).

The research revealed that these electrical discharges typically occurred in conjunction with dust devils and dust storm fronts.

Dust devils can be described as those small whirlwinds that are fueled by hot air rising from the surface, and the friction from their internal swirling motion can generate electrical discharges.

Dr. Baptiste Chide, the study's lead author, told Reuters, “These discharges represent a major discovery, with direct implications for Martian atmospheric chemistry, climate, habitability, and the future of robotic and human exploration.”

The study, which was conducted at the Institute for Research in Astrophysics and Planetology in France, appeared in the journal Nature on November 26, 2025.

Dr. Baptiste and his team believe that Mars now joins Earth, Saturn, and Jupiter as planets known to have atmospheric electrical activity.