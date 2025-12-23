Anyma sparks GTA 6 soundtrack buzz after viral photo with Rockstar Games' CEO Sam Houser

Breaking the internet, electronic musician Anyma shared a snap on his Instagram story that shows himself alongside CEO of Rockstar Games, Sam Houser, that sparked buzz online, igniting rumors of a potential soundtrack in the making.

The post, soon after it surfaced on social media, sparked buzz with GTA 6 fans speculating that Anmya’s music might appear in the much-hyped Grand Theft Auto VI, a.k.a. GTA 6.

Although Rockstar Games has not addressed the soundtrack speculation buzzing online, it has left fans excited for a possible Anyma feature.

The Grand Theft Auto series has long used music as a signature element, curating in-game radio stations that feature everything from mainstream anthems to rising artists.

This tradition has left fans speculating that Anyma could bring his iconic melodic techno and deep atmospheric soundscapes to GTA 6, amplifying the game’s cultural relevance.

Netizens react

Soon after the electronic musician Anyma posted a snap with Rockstar Games CEO Sam Houser, it went viral and sparked instant reactions from GTA6 fans online.

One such user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Sam is choking us the GTA fans right there.”

Another user noted that sharing a snap with a CEO is one thing, but striking a business deal is another, commenting: “A photo doesn’t imply a deal, or even a conversation about work. People jump straight from same room to confirmed content, and that’s not really how it works internally but still your right.”

“A huge reach, but imagine cruising through GTA 6 with Anyma on the radio…wouldn’t even be mad,” added the third one.

“Another rare picture of Sam ha,” commented a fourth user, buzzing over the posted snap.

Who’s Anyma?

Anyma is the solo alias of Italian-American DJ/producer Matteo Milleri, known as one half of the acclaimed duo Tale of Us.

His work uniquely blends melodic techno with cutting-edge digital art, AI-generated visuals, and expansive, story-driven immersive audio-visual experiences.