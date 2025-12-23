Childhood photo of tech billionaire sparks online buzz: Can you guess who it is?

 
A childhood photo of a global icon dressed as Santa has resurfaced days before Christmas and social media is buzzing to guess the identity of the person in the picture.

A picture of now-billionaire Elon Musk appeared on X showing him donning a Santa suit with shiny blonde hair. The young Musk traded global gift giver’s classic black boots for sandals.

SpaceX CEO replied, confirming that it was his picture, adding, “It was taken at Purim.” However, he did not confirm when and where the photo was taken.

Meanwhile, many shared humorous takes on Musk’s childhood photo as one wrote, “Santa Elon is saving the world one technological present at a time.” Other eagle-eyed fans noticed strange details.

One pointed to the drawing behind the Musk’s head, stating that the face drawn on the wall was eerily similar to Musk’s ally and the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump.

A netizen wrote, “Is that Trump? You have always been visionary?” another wrote, “Is that Trump’s face behind you on the wall a premonition?”

A third user wrote, “A prophecy fulfilled.”

Before their recent falling out, Musk helped Trump’s campaign financially and used his platform, X, to shape public perception. He also led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for a brief time. 

