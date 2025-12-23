 
Adam the Woo, YouTuber, 51, found dead by friend: what happened?

Adam the Woo's sudden death is sparking suspicion due to its timing, as his last YouTube video, was posted just a day before he was found dead

December 23, 2025

YouTuber Adam the Woo, known for travel vlogs, theme parks, and Americana, dies at age 51.

The social media sensation, whose real name was David Adam Williams, was discovered dead at his home in Celebration, Florida, on Monday afternoon, December 22, People reported.

“The residence was secured, and no contact was made with the adult male residing there,” a spokesperson for the Osceola County Sheriff’s office said.

How did a friend find Adam the Woo dead?

“Deputies later responded back to the location for an unattended death at 2:53 p.m.,” added the sheriff’s office.

Williams was located by a friend who had borrowed a ladder and looked through a third-story window, where he was, the famous YouTuber lying unresponsive on a bed, police officials added.

The sheriff’s office detailed the scene further, stating, “Upon entering the residence with Fire Rescue, the male was pronounced deceased.” They also noted that the friend had seen Williams the day before.

No cause of death has been determined, as an autopsy is pending and will be conducted by the medical examiner.

Who was Adam the Woo?

Adam the Woo, whose real name was David Williams, began his YouTube career around 2009, focusing on explorations of abandoned places, offbeat Americana, and filming locations from popular movies and TV shows.

In 2012, he ventured TheDailyWoo, a crazy YouTube challenge of vlogging daily for straight five years, filming travels across all 50 U.S. states

Adam the Woo's content didn’t focus just on the glitz and glamour of production; rather, it centered on mutual experiences, from Disney parks and Route 66 road trips to little town diners and paranormal properties.

Although Williams’ official cause of death remains under investigation, with an autopsy pending.

The sudden death is sparking suspicion due to its timing, as his last YouTube video, which was posted just a day before he was found dead, featured him strolling through Celebration, Florida, and enjoying the town’s Christmas decorations.

