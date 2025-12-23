 
Geo News

FDA approves Wegovy pill as first daily oral drug for obesity

This report is for informational purposes only

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 23, 2025

FDA approves Wegovy pill as first daily oral drug for obesity
FDA approves Wegovy pill as first daily oral drug for obesity

The United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Wegovy pill for weight loss. This is the first daily-use oral medication given approval to treat obesity, giving its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, over its rivals.

Another drugmaker Eli Lilly’s daily oral medication, orforglipron, is still under review by the FDA.

More than 100 million people in the U.S. suffer from obesity and Nordisk’s injectable products are already providing relief to millions in need.

Injectable Wegovy was already available in the market and now its availability in the pills form could help expand the booming market. Experts say that this approval will also help reduce the cost of the drug.

An obesity expert at Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr Fatima Cody Stanford, said, “There’s an entire demographic that can benefit from the pills. For me, it’s not just about who gets it across the finish line first. It’s about having these options available to patients.”

Earlier, Wegovy pills showed promising results in clinical trials. Participants lost nearly 13.6 percent of their body weight on average in about 15 months with the help of Wegovy pills.

Users of Eli Lilly’s product lost 11.2 percent of their total body weight in 17 months.

DISCLAIMER: This report is for informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Readers are advised to consult qualified healthcare professionals for diagnosis or treatment.

More From Viral

Denmark rejects Trump's Greenland ambitions: ‘You cannot annex another country'
Denmark rejects Trump's Greenland ambitions: ‘You cannot annex another country'
Childhood photo of tech billionaire sparks online buzz: Can you guess who it is?
Childhood photo of tech billionaire sparks online buzz: Can you guess who it is?
Adam the Woo, YouTuber, 51, found dead by friend: what happened? video
Adam the Woo, YouTuber, 51, found dead by friend: what happened?
UK construction firm Warwick Ward enters administration, jobs lost
UK construction firm Warwick Ward enters administration, jobs lost
World's smartest person with IQ of 276 claims God's existence can be proven by Math
World's smartest person with IQ of 276 claims God's existence can be proven by Math
Powerball's $1.7bn jackpot hits Christmas Eve—what happens if you win tomorrow? video
Powerball's $1.7bn jackpot hits Christmas Eve—what happens if you win tomorrow?