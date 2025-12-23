NFL Network's Jane Slater responds to viral death rumor: here's what you need to know

The Dallas-based NFL Network broadcaster brushed off the viral rumors that had been widely circulating on social media on December 20, claiming she had died.

The rumor buzz was generated by a Dallas Cowboys Facebook fan page, which posted about her supposed death, saying, “She was the victim of “a tragic domestic violence incident.”

Even a fan shared a screenshot of the post to Jane on X, asking, “@SlaterNFL did you pass away??”

Jane instantly responded, debunking the rumor for good. She replied, “I don’t think so?”

The 45-year-old NFL reporter, Slater, didn’t hold back there, she took a jab at the viral post, adding, “But does that mean there is a glitch in the matrix? I’m gonna wrap myself in bubble wrap until NYE.”

Jane Slater is regarded as one of the top Cowboys broadcast reporters, and she’s now debunking the viral fake news about herself with a touch of sarcasm.

Netizens have breathed a sigh of relief after hearing straight from the horse’s mouth that she’s alive, safe and sound, and “wrapping herself in a bubble until New Year’s Eve.”

Fact-check moment

The buzz was generated when a fake post from “Star Nation” surfaced on their Facebook page and went viral on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

For the unversed, the post is still available on the “Star Nation” Facebook account, which features a black and white photo of the Cowboys reporter with text that reads “Breaking News 1980-2025.”

Jane seemed overwhelmed by the attention, posting on Instagram Stories on the next day, December 21: “Reality is losing the plot lately.”

"I’m ready to go off-grid on my animal rescue farm," she added.

“Even if fake, seeing your name in ‘obit form’ little too weird for even me.”

But Jane isn’t the only celeb to have been the subject of a death hoax. Last month The YES Network (a U.S. -based sports media outlet) was forced to debunk cancer rumors about analyst and former Yankees outfielder Paul O’Neill that had circulated on Facebook.