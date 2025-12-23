No winner for $1.59 billion Powerball, Jackpot soars to $1.7 billion for Christmas eve

The much anticipated results of Powerball lottery drawings against the all time high price money is out.

Powerball authorities announced no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing.

The prize now rolls to an estimated $1.7 billion for the next drawing on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, December 24.

For Monday, December 22, the winning numbers were 3, 18, 36, 41, 54 with a Powerball of 7.

The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

While the all-time high top prize went unclaimed, nine players across the country won a significant $1 million prize by matching all five white balls.

Those winning tickets were sold in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York (two), Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

The next draw will be on Wednesday, December 24, scheduled for 10:59 p.m. ET, will offer a clash lump-sum option of approximately $781.3 million.

This jackpot is now on track to become the second or third-largest in Powerball history.

The current record is held by a $2.04 billion ticket sold in California in November 2022.

The last lottery was claimed in September when winners in Missouri and Texas split a $1.79 billion prize.

Since then, the top prize has grown over three months without a winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.