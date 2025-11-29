Queen Camilla breaks out Charles’ 27 year robe, designer nearly fell off chair

Queen Camilla brought full royal glamour to the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner on 27 November and she didn’t arrive alone.

Joining her was the Duchess of Edinburgh, her sister in law and fellow honorary member of the Rifles, making it a rare double royal night out in honour of the regiment.

With the dinner held only once every two years, Camilla clearly decided this was no evening for “subtle.”

Her red velvet Fiona Clare gown was already peak winter opulence, but the real jaw dropper was the embroidered Daqlah draped over it.

The Yahya Couture robe was originally gifted to King Charles during his 1998 trip to Saudi Arabia, and Camilla brought it out of the royal wardrobe vaults like a couture mic-drop moment.

And its designer, Saudi couturier Yahya Al-Bishri, still remembers the moment it resurfaced in the spotlight.

Camilla stunned in the same robe during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert, a moment Al-Bishri described as “shocking” and “proud,” as global media praised his work.

“To see the whole world talking about my outfit, it’s a great feeling,” he said.

Luxury stylist Angela Kyte told HELLO! the look was “a standout example of how heritage pieces can be reinterpreted through a modern, fashion forward lens,” noting that the sweeping silhouette taps perfectly into this season’s love for maximalist outerwear.