 
Geo News

Queen Camilla breaks out Charles' 27 year robe; designer nearly fell off chair

King Charles' Saudi robe making fashion waves all over again

By
Iqra Khalid
|

November 29, 2025

Queen Camilla breaks out Charles’ 27 year robe, designer nearly fell off chair
Queen Camilla breaks out Charles’ 27 year robe, designer nearly fell off chair

Queen Camilla brought full royal glamour to the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner on 27 November and she didn’t arrive alone. 

Joining her was the Duchess of Edinburgh, her sister in law and fellow honorary member of the Rifles, making it a rare double royal night out in honour of the regiment.

With the dinner held only once every two years, Camilla clearly decided this was no evening for “subtle.” 

Her red velvet Fiona Clare gown was already peak winter opulence, but the real jaw dropper was the embroidered Daqlah draped over it. 

The Yahya Couture robe was originally gifted to King Charles during his 1998 trip to Saudi Arabia, and Camilla brought it out of the royal wardrobe vaults like a couture mic-drop moment.

And its designer, Saudi couturier Yahya Al-Bishri, still remembers the moment it resurfaced in the spotlight.

Camilla stunned in the same robe during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert, a moment Al-Bishri described as “shocking” and “proud,” as global media praised his work.

“To see the whole world talking about my outfit, it’s a great feeling,” he said.

Luxury stylist Angela Kyte told HELLO! the look was “a standout example of how heritage pieces can be reinterpreted through a modern, fashion forward lens,” noting that the sweeping silhouette taps perfectly into this season’s love for maximalist outerwear. 

More From Royals

Prince Harry's biggest truth about Meghan Markle revealed
Prince Harry's biggest truth about Meghan Markle revealed
Princess Eugenie leaves Andrew, Sarah chaos behind with fun family outing
Princess Eugenie leaves Andrew, Sarah chaos behind with fun family outing
King Charles uncle given meaningful royal task
King Charles uncle given meaningful royal task
Beatrice, Eugenie set to make tough call as new warning issued
Beatrice, Eugenie set to make tough call as new warning issued
Meghan Markle accused of turning children into 'clickbait assets'
Meghan Markle accused of turning children into 'clickbait assets'
Meghan ‘surprises' Kate Middleton with latest baby bump photo
Meghan ‘surprises' Kate Middleton with latest baby bump photo
Prince William, Princess Kate make secret plans before taking over throne
Prince William, Princess Kate make secret plans before taking over throne
Royal staffer reacts to ‘offensive' rumour about Prince Harry, Meghan
Royal staffer reacts to ‘offensive' rumour about Prince Harry, Meghan
Kate Middleton shares major update on Christmas concert amid new crisis
Kate Middleton shares major update on Christmas concert amid new crisis