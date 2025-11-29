Mariah Carey treats fans to special surprise on Christmas

Mariah Carey has recently shared exciting news with her fans on social media about the release of her Christmas album.

The Obsessed crooner turned to Instagram on November 28 and announced the release of the special edition of her 2010 Christmas album.

Mariah gave a peek into 15th Anniversary Edition of Merry Christmas II You in the photo featuring limited-edition vinyl, record along with MC logo.

The singer’s anniversary edition also showcased a Christmas-themed shoot with her dog, Jack in one of her images.

In the caption, the songstress wrote, “The 15th Anniversary edition of Merry Christmas II You is out now!”

“Can’t wait to sing some of my favourite songs from this album at my Christmastime Vegas residency starting tonight!” added the 56-year-old.

Mariah’s followers expressed their happiness after she announced the news about her Christmas album.

One said, “Happy 15 years MCIIYou!! Have an amazing show, Mariah.”

Another remarked, “I can’t wait to unwrap your love.”

“Sooooooo ready!!!! Seeing you literally kicks off my holiday spirit every year!” added some other user.

Meanwhile, Mariah will make a comeback to Las Vegas for another festive performance through her Christmastime in Las Vegas at Park MGM.

Moreover, the show will begin on November 28 and 29 at 8:00 p.m.