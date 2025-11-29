You can now use ChatGPT's Voice feature directly inside chat

ChatGPT's Voice feature now available directly inside chat

OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, has launched a major ChatGPT update, and the best and most notable part is the integration of ChatGPT's popular voice feature directly into the chat interface.

What's new in latest ChatGPT update?

In the new ChatGPT update, users can now speak, listen, and view conversations, all while chatting with the AI chatbot, eliminating the need to switch between separate modes.

This update blends spoken answers with real-time visual elements, such as images, charts, map cards, and interactive widgets.

As the AI responds audibly, it makes conversations more contextual and easier to follow as the text appears alongside these visuals.

ChatGPT users can scroll through the full transcript, which allows them to review previous messages without interrupting the spoken conversation.

The updated version also offers flexible input options to let users type responses when speaking isn’t feasible, while still receiving an audio reply.

ChatGPT's chat-integrated voice feature is designed for practical tasks. For instance, users can:

Follow along hands-free while cooking, with measurements both heard and seen.

Practice a new language with words spelled out as they are spoken.

Discuss complex subjects, such as charts or code, with visual aids delivered alongside spoken responses.

Availability and settings

This recent ChatGPT update is rolling out globally on the ChatGPT mobile app and the website.

The company has included a toggle in the Settings to revert to the classic mode for those who prefer the original voice-only experience.

The GPT maker stated that it will continue fine-tuning the integrated voice experience to ensure more immersive and versatile AI interactions for everyday users.