 
Geo News

You can now use ChatGPT's Voice feature directly inside chat

In new ChatGPT update, users can now speak, listen, and view conversations

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 29, 2025

ChatGPTs Voice feature now available directly inside chat
ChatGPT's Voice feature now available directly inside chat

OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, has launched a major ChatGPT update, and the best and most notable part is the integration of ChatGPT's popular voice feature directly into the chat interface.

What's new in latest ChatGPT update?

In the new ChatGPT update, users can now speak, listen, and view conversations, all while chatting with the AI chatbot, eliminating the need to switch between separate modes.

This update blends spoken answers with real-time visual elements, such as images, charts, map cards, and interactive widgets.

As the AI responds audibly, it makes conversations more contextual and easier to follow as the text appears alongside these visuals.

ChatGPT users can scroll through the full transcript, which allows them to review previous messages without interrupting the spoken conversation.

The updated version also offers flexible input options to let users type responses when speaking isn’t feasible, while still receiving an audio reply.

ChatGPT's chat-integrated voice feature is designed for practical tasks. For instance, users can:

  • Follow along hands-free while cooking, with measurements both heard and seen.
  • Practice a new language with words spelled out as they are spoken.
  • Discuss complex subjects, such as charts or code, with visual aids delivered alongside spoken responses.

Availability and settings

This recent ChatGPT update is rolling out globally on the ChatGPT mobile app and the website.

The company has included a toggle in the Settings to revert to the classic mode for those who prefer the original voice-only experience.

The GPT maker stated that it will continue fine-tuning the integrated voice experience to ensure more immersive and versatile AI interactions for everyday users.

More From Viral

Thanksgiving flight disruptions: 6,000 Airbus jets grounded due to flight-control issue
Thanksgiving flight disruptions: 6,000 Airbus jets grounded due to flight-control issue
Global air travel returns to normal after Airbus A320 software update concludes
Global air travel returns to normal after Airbus A320 software update concludes
When is Fortnite zero hour event? Start time, how to join, what to expect
When is Fortnite zero hour event? Start time, how to join, what to expect
D4vd's Tesla Case: Mystery deepens as Cops seal death details of Celeste Rivas
D4vd's Tesla Case: Mystery deepens as Cops seal death details of Celeste Rivas
Tai Po inferno: Hong Kong concludes rescue effort as death toll hits 128, 200 still missing
Tai Po inferno: Hong Kong concludes rescue effort as death toll hits 128, 200 still missing
Did Rahmanullah Lakanwal know Sarah Beckstrom? Here's why online sleuths think so
Did Rahmanullah Lakanwal know Sarah Beckstrom? Here's why online sleuths think so
Gigantic 115-million-year-old mega shark fossil found in northern Australia
Gigantic 115-million-year-old mega shark fossil found in northern Australia
Why did Elon Musk and Mohamed bin Salman meet with Saudi officials recently?
Why did Elon Musk and Mohamed bin Salman meet with Saudi officials recently?
Who is Mr. Fantasy? Viral TikToker sending internet into frenzy—Here's what to know video
Who is Mr. Fantasy? Viral TikToker sending internet into frenzy—Here's what to know