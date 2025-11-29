 
John Mayer, Kat Stickler take relationship to next level with new move

John Mayer's girlfriend Kat Stickler makes telling move amid rumours

Geo News Digital Desk
November 29, 2025

Kate Stickler and John Mayer have kept tight-lipped about their rumoured romance, but it seems they might be ready to let the cat out of the bag.

The 31-year-old influencer appeared to give a subtle shout-out to the singer, 48, on Instagram as she posted a picture on her Stories.

Stickler sported the Gravity hitmaker’s official merch in the picture, lying in bed beside a box of donuts, which, according to fans, is Mayer’s favourite sweet treat.

Eagle-eyed fans even recognised the merch article as “Life With John Mayer Baby Blue Sweatpants” and noted it down in the comment section after celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, shared the post.

Social media sleuths continued investigating in the comments, with one writing, “I like it. If you’re a John fan you know the significance. They were both in Vegas last weekend too.”

Another chimed in, “She also wore the Audemars Piguet jacket during the F1 event, the watch brand that JM collaborates with.”

This comes after sources confirmed that the New Light singer and Stickler have started dating and are getting to know each other after connecting online.

