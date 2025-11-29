Meghan Markle’s calligraphy makes As Ever extra festive this Christmas

Meghan Markle is putting her penmanship to work again and just in time for Christmas.

The Duchess has launched another As Ever treat, showing off her impressive calligraphy on the labels of a new honey duo and a leather bookmark set.

Posted on Instagram, the products feature Meghan’s own handwriting, including a cheeky “fell asleep here” scrawled across the bookmark and the As Ever logo elegantly written across the honey jars.

The bundle, announced with the caption “Our Honey Duo just got sweeter,” is available exclusively at the Godmothers bookshop for a limited time.

In the video, the Suits star slips the bookmark into a copy of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse before penning a handwritten message inside which is a nostalgic nod to her pre royal life.

Long before joining the Firm, she was a calligraphy pro, teaching classes in script, bookbinding and gift wrapping at Paper Source in Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2005.

She even freelanced for celebrity events, famously handwriting Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s wedding invitations.

A 2018 Hobbycraft report revealed calligraphy kit sales jumped 40% the year she married Prince Harry and that if Meghan writes it, people want to copy it.

These days Meghan has been in full promotional mode, sharing Instagram videos of herself picking apples in a black boatneck dress and white cardigan.