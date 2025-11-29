 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's calligraphy makes As Ever extra festive this Christmas

Meghan Markle’s calligraphy craze sparks 40 percent Hobbycraft boom since royal wedding

By
Iqra Khalid
|

November 29, 2025

Meghan Markle’s calligraphy makes As Ever extra festive this Christmas
Meghan Markle’s calligraphy makes As Ever extra festive this Christmas

Meghan Markle is putting her penmanship to work again and just in time for Christmas.

The Duchess has launched another As Ever treat, showing off her impressive calligraphy on the labels of a new honey duo and a leather bookmark set. 

Posted on Instagram, the products feature Meghan’s own handwriting, including a cheeky “fell asleep here” scrawled across the bookmark and the As Ever logo elegantly written across the honey jars. 

The bundle, announced with the caption “Our Honey Duo just got sweeter,” is available exclusively at the Godmothers bookshop for a limited time.

In the video, the Suits star slips the bookmark into a copy of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse before penning a handwritten message inside which is a nostalgic nod to her pre royal life.

Long before joining the Firm, she was a calligraphy pro, teaching classes in script, bookbinding and gift wrapping at Paper Source in Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2005. 

She even freelanced for celebrity events, famously handwriting Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s wedding invitations.

A 2018 Hobbycraft report revealed calligraphy kit sales jumped 40% the year she married Prince Harry and that if Meghan writes it, people want to copy it.

These days Meghan has been in full promotional mode, sharing Instagram videos of herself picking apples in a black boatneck dress and white cardigan.

More From Royals

Prince William, Princess Kate 'shocked' by devastating loss: statement issued
Prince William, Princess Kate 'shocked' by devastating loss: statement issued
King Charles addresses royal family's big concern about Sandringham Walk
King Charles addresses royal family's big concern about Sandringham Walk
Buckingham Palace releases historic documents for public
Buckingham Palace releases historic documents for public
Prince Harry's biggest truth about Meghan Markle revealed
Prince Harry's biggest truth about Meghan Markle revealed
Princess Eugenie leaves Andrew, Sarah chaos behind with fun family outing
Princess Eugenie leaves Andrew, Sarah chaos behind with fun family outing
King Charles uncle given meaningful royal task
King Charles uncle given meaningful royal task
Beatrice, Eugenie set to make tough call as new warning issued
Beatrice, Eugenie set to make tough call as new warning issued
Meghan Markle accused of turning children into 'clickbait assets'
Meghan Markle accused of turning children into 'clickbait assets'
Meghan ‘surprises' Kate Middleton with latest baby bump photo
Meghan ‘surprises' Kate Middleton with latest baby bump photo