Duchess Sophie and Edward shrug off 'peppercorn rent' buzz in style

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked every inch the stately spectator this Saturday, as she and Prince Edward enjoyed the thrill of the jumps at the Coral Gold Cup Meeting at Newbury Racecourse.

Just days later, the spotlight was back on their Surrey home and some questions resurfaced.

On the racetrack, Sophie kept up the royal tradition chatting with fellow racegoers, watching elite jumpers thunder down the track, and enjoying a crisp autumn day out with Edward.

But it’s a different story at home. The couple’s residence at Bagshot Park is a sprawling 120 room mansion on 51 acres, has drawn renewed scrutiny after it emerged that Edward pays only a “peppercorn rent.”

He shelled out a one off £5 million in 2007 for a 150 year lease, and the ongoing rent is effectively nominal.

Critics argue that such a deal on a property of this size and value appears hard to justify, especially when compared with publicly owned Crown Estate properties that could benefit taxpayers more directly.

Campaigners warn the arrangement leaves open the possibility of private profit from what began as public land.

So while the Duchess’s smile at Newbury spoke of tradition and leisure, the Bagshot Park lease reveal is a reminder that for Britain’s royals, luxury living can carry serious scrutiny.