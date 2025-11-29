Sarah Ferguson’s loans exposed with 'no payback' policy

Sarah Ferguson is back in the spotlight, and it is hotter than ever.

Fresh allegations from royal author Andrew Lownie claim the former Duchess of York accepted hefty sums over the years under the cosy label of “loans" that, inconveniently, never found their way back.

Speaking to NewsNation, Lownie painted a picture of Fergie as a magnet for well-heeled benefactors.

“There were lots of other people giving them money,” he said, listing names from Michael David Tang to Richard Branson and even Lily, the Dowager Duchess of Marlborough.

According to him, these weren’t acts of charity, they were attempts to stay in favour with the Yorks.

“They thought she would pay them back, which of course she never did,” he added dryly.

And then comes the Epstein connection which is a shadow that refuses to leave the York household.

Lownie alleges the disgraced financier viewed his own contributions as a “good investment,” expecting introductions to other royals.

Estimates suggest she may have received more than $2 million from Epstein alone, with far more when tallying other benefactors.

A separate insider told the Mail on Sunday the former couple were “in it up to their necks with Epstein” until even he decided the association was too “disastrous” for his own image.

“It was always about the money. This was always going to be their downfall,” the source said.

Through it all, Ferguson maintains she’s done nothing wrong. But as each new allegation lands, her denials are starting to sound more like whispers against a very loud storm.