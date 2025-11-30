 
Geo News

King Charles' secret party garden revealed by royal member

Jane Percy unveils magical playground and children’s book inspired by Lilidorei

Iqra Khalid
November 30, 2025

King Charles has long inspired admiration from those around him, and few have sung his praises quite like Jane Percy, the indomitable Duchess of Northumberland. 

Before stepping down last year from her role as Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, Jane worked closely with Charles, back when he was Prince of Wales. 

She recalls his extraordinary work ethic and genuine care for local communities.

"I’ve seen firsthand how much he cares about all sectors and truly understands their needs,” she said.

Her tenure brought many royal visits to the North East, including a memorable 2011 garden party hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in Alnwick, which drew thousands of locals. 

Charles himself stayed at Alnwick Castle during a visit in July 2012, leaving Percy impressed by his attentiveness and dedication.

Now, Jane has turned her creativity to children’s literature, publishing Amanita, accompanied by an illustrated guide to her fantastical project, Lilidorei

A £17.5m playground boasting a slide as high as the Angel of the North, 20 miles of fairy lights, and 1,500 Christmas trees. 

Percy hopes to send a copy to King Charles, joking that he’s likely inundated with new books already.

