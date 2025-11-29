 
Geo News

Prince William 'deliberately' poisoning trees to cause UK 'criminal damage'

Duchy of Cornwall condemns vandalism on Prince William’s Dartmoor Estate

By
Iqra Khalid
|

November 29, 2025

Prince William deliberately poisoning trees to cause UK criminal damage
Prince William 'deliberately' poisoning trees to cause UK 'criminal damage'

Prince William’s Dartmoor estate faces a fresh blow as conservationists condemn the deliberate poisoning of young willow trees, calling it 'wanton criminal damage.'

The trees, planted on Duchy of Cornwall land as part of an ambitious project to curb peat erosion, store carbon, and reduce flood risk, have become the target of a criminal investigation, confirmed by a Natural England spokesperson, who declined to offer further details.

Environmental campaigner and author Guy Shrubsole slammed the attack, telling The Guardian, “This is an outrageous act of sabotage, one which points a dagger at the heart of efforts to restore nature in this part of the country. 

Dartmoor’s commons are virtually treeless already, a result of centuries of overgrazing by sheep. 

To see even these tentative efforts at restoring trees subjected to deliberate vandalism is deeply disturbing, as is the failure so far to uncover the culprit.”

Experts warn Dartmoor is at a critical crossroads. “Do we choose to breathe life back into this landscape, or let it die?” said one campaigner, highlighting the importance of the moor’s peatlands, which act as vital carbon stores but have suffered decades of degradation from drainage and burning.

The targeted trees were planted to combat erosion, with their intricate root systems anchoring the fragile soil and preventing it from being washed away. 

Local authorities and environmental groups have voiced outrage over the attack.

The Duchy of Cornwall expressed shock, with communications head Emma Magge saying, “We are committed to working with our partners to secure a better future for Dartmoor, and this recent action does not represent the collective commitment of Estate's community to achieve this."

More From Royals

Prince William's deeply hidden trauma exposed
Prince William's deeply hidden trauma exposed
Meghan Markle's calligraphy makes As Ever extra festive this Christmas
Meghan Markle's calligraphy makes As Ever extra festive this Christmas
Zara, Mike Tindall team up with Sussexes pal after applauding for William
Zara, Mike Tindall team up with Sussexes pal after applauding for William
Queen Camilla breaks out Charles' 27 year robe; designer nearly fell off chair
Queen Camilla breaks out Charles' 27 year robe; designer nearly fell off chair
Prince Edward's surprising agreement surfaces after Andrew eviction
Prince Edward's surprising agreement surfaces after Andrew eviction
Prince William, Princess Kate 'shocked' by devastating loss: statement issued
Prince William, Princess Kate 'shocked' by devastating loss: statement issued
King Charles addresses royal family's big concern about Sandringham Walk
King Charles addresses royal family's big concern about Sandringham Walk
Buckingham Palace releases historic documents for public
Buckingham Palace releases historic documents for public
Prince Harry's biggest truth about Meghan Markle revealed
Prince Harry's biggest truth about Meghan Markle revealed