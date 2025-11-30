Princess Kate convinces Prince William to join her 'crazy' adventure

The future king previously called his wife 'crazy' for pursuing the activity, but now he 'loves it'

Prince William has finally warmed up to Princess Kate’s hobby he once described as “crazy.”

The Prince of Wales has learned to love one of his wife’s favourite sports: cold water swimming. During a visit to North Wales on November 25, William, 44, told members of a local swimming group that he’s been taking icy dips himself, the Daily Mail reported.

The future king met with young conservationists from the Marine Conservation Society’s Youth Ocean Network before chatting with members of the Colwyn Bay Blue Tits, a cold-water swimming community. Speaking with swimmers Chrissy Bolton, Georgia Daniels and Midge Owen Smith, he admitted he’s already tried the frigid pastime during trips to Scotland.

“You feel great afterwards,” William said. “I love it. I do a lot of yelling and screaming when I get in.”

Cold water swimming has become increasingly popular over the years, boasting an array of reported physical and mental health benefits. However, it must be done with proper safety precautions in place.

It’s a notable shift from a few years ago, when the Princess of Wales confessed on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast (co-hosted by Princess Anne’s son-in-law Mike Tindall) that William once thought she was “crazy” for loving icy swims so much. Back then, she joked that she would seek out cold water “when it’s dark and it’s raining,” and William would shake his head.

But somewhere along the way, he warmed up to the idea of swimming in freezing cold water.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have long encouraged an active lifestyle for their children, and their shared love of sports continues to be a major part of life with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.