Prince William sends Prince Harry clear message about Meghan’s next move

Prince Harry may have earned the favour of his father King Charles following their reunion, but the Duke of Sussex faces fresh threats about his future after a major decision.

Prince William is still unhappy with his estranged brother and has made no attempts to communicate with him even though the King has reportedly stayed in contact with him.

Even though the monarch hopes that both his sons could settle their differences, he also trusts his heir’s judgement for the sake of the monarchy.

Now, a royal biographer has suggested that Harry is growing agitated by his father’s surprising decision about disgraced uncle Andrew, painting a harrowing picture for his royal future.

After Andrew was stripped off of all of his royal titles, including the stripping Andrew of his titles, including Prince style, and it “changes everything” for the Sussexes.

Biographer Tom Bower claimed that it was an “unbelievable shock” to Harry and now he must really “fear” that William will do the same when he takes the throne.

The author told The Mirror that the Prince of Wales is “still furious” with his brother and there is nothing Harry can do to “reverse the hurt” he has caused to Kate and William.

Tom explained that Harry is afraid that given their current financial situation, it is possible that the Sussexes would be tempted to make cross the line once again if they are running low on funds.

He pointed out that Harry and Meghan are on “borrowed time’ as they are vulnerable to make bad choices. “The Sussexes have a real problem because Meghan isn’t making any serious money and nor is Harry really, so the threat is they’ll do something foolish and damaging to the royal family.”

The royal author believes that if Harry and Meghan did end up repeating what they did with their Netflix docuseries, the Oprah interview and the bombshell memoir, Spare, William will not shy away but will be “ruthless” in taking a strict action.