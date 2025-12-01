Shakira praises Dua Lipa for 'Antología' cover

Dua Lipa impressed Shakira after honouring the singer onstage with a heartfelt gesture.

During her Bogota concert at the Estadio El Campín on Friday, November 28, the Levitating hitmaker treated her Colombian fans to a rendition of Shakira’s hit song Antologia.

When clips from her concert surfaced on social media, the Waka Waka superstar took to her official Instagram to react to the Albanian pop star’s cover.

"I’m so touched to hear my song in Dua’s voice, in the same city where I wrote it years ago," the Colombian singer-songwriter and dancer wrote in the caption of a video from the 30-year-old songstress’ concert during her Radical Optimism tour.

"See how music brings us together? a girl from London and another one from Barranqulla!" Shakira, 48, added. "Thanks @dualipa ! What a treat! [revolving heart emoji]."

Lipa, who is engaged to Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, replied to her in the comments section, writing, "It was a beautiful night and I loved singing your song!!! I [red heart emoji] you!!!"

Additionally, shortly after wrapping up her one day concert in Bogota, the One Kiss singer reflected on her experience.

In an Instagram post shared over the weekend she thanked her fans, saying, "BOGOTA!!!! Thank you for a truly epic night!!!"

"I'll be living off this adrenaline for the next few days!! [glowing star emoji]," Lipa added alongside a series of photos and videos from the unforgettable night.