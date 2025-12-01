King Charles's Sandringham weekend outing turns 22, wrapped in wool blankets

King Charles’s Sandringham weekend outing turns 22

King Charles and Queen Camilla marked their 22nd year of starting the Christmas season with a cherished Sandringham weekend tradition at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Charles kept warm in a brown overcoat paired with grey trousers and taupe loafers, strolling alongside an elegantly bundled Camilla, who wowed in an emerald coat.

The couple was accompanied by Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams as they enjoyed the sunny but crisp Norfolk morning.

The annual Christmas service at the 16th-century church is part of the Sandringham Estate acquired by the royal family in 1862 which continues a long-standing tradition.

Passed down from Queen Elizabeth II, is now King Charles’s private property and remains a hub for royal family festivities.

While the royals smiled for well-wishers at home, their hearts were clearly across the globe.

Just days before, the King and Queen sent a heartfelt message to Hong Kong following a deadly tower block fire that claimed at least 128 lives.

In a letter, the couple expressed “profound sympathy” for victims and praised the courage of emergency services and the resilience of the local community.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and those living with shock and uncertainty,” the King wrote.

And speaking of staying warm in style, Charles is proving why he’s known as the king of sustainable fashion.

Just in time for Britain’s cold snap, the Sandringham gift shop is selling £200 luxury wool blankets made entirely from the monarch’s personal flock of 3,000 Aberfield sheep.

Sandringham Estate sells woollen blankets

According to a shop notice, the wool comes from ewes and rams grazing the estate’s organic pastures, giving back nutrients to the land.