Dua Lipa takes moment to reflect as tour nears its end: 'Grateful'

Dua Lipa is taking a moment to soak it all in as her Radical Optimism Tour nears the finish line.

The 30-year-old Albanian pop star is now just three shows away to mark the end of her third major tour.

Fresh off stepping down from the Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín stage in Bogota, Colombia, the Levitating hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories to treat her followers with the exciting highlights from the "epic" night and repost her friends' updates as well.

Over one of her reshared posts, the Grammy winner penned a heartfelt message.

Among all the adrenaline rush she took a moment to reflect on her ongoing tour, realising that this journey is coming to an end.

"Nearing the end of this incredible journey," the caption over a photo from her latest concert read. "So grateful, taking it all in during these last shows [hands joined emoji]."

The Training Session songstress is now set to take over the Estadio GNP Seguros venue in Mexico City. She will be performing on December 1, 2 and 5.

For the unversed, Lipa, who is engaged to Master of the Air star Callum Turner kicked off the last leg, Latin American, of her tour on November 7, in Buenos Aires.

Before wrapping up the series of concerts in Mexico City she been delighting power-packed crowds and fans in Santiago, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Lima, and Bogotá.