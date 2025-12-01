 
Geo News

Cristional Ronaldo announced his entry into mixed martial arts joining Spanish MMA

Cristiano Ronaldo makes power play for Spanish MMA

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 01, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo steps into the world of UFC champions bridging the worlds of football and combat sports.

The football icon announced being a shareholder of the Spanish MMA promotion, WOW FC.

Currently starring for Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team unveiled the partnership on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account stating, “I’m excited to share some big news: I will become a shareholder of @wowfcmma! We share values I truly believe in - discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence.”

“WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I’m proud to join this project to help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation,” he added.

Ronaldo described that his interest in MMA has existed for years and that he considers WOW FC as a project with immense potential growth.

Topuria, who co-owners the promotion, hailed Ronaldo’s involvement as “a powerful moment for the entire sport,” adding that together they aim to “take MMA to new heights.”

While announcing the big news, WOW FC wrote, “We are thrilled to announce that Cristiano Ronaldo will join WOW as a leading partner.”

“Cristiano is much more than a sports icon; he is a global role model on and off the field. One of the greatest athletes of all time is joining our family to further accelerate the global growth of MMA,” they added.

