Several nations mulling over Australia-like social media ban on teens: Here's full list

Several nations mulling over Australia-like social media ban on teens

While Australia is going to be the first country to impose a social media ban for under-16s, the law is gaining momentum from global leaders, as other countries are considering similar policies to curb underage social media use.

Which countries are planning social media ban on teens?

As for the countries that are closely monitoring Australia's initiative, several nations, including Denmark, Brazil, Indonesia, and Malaysia, have already indicated intentions to adopt stricter age controls.

Moreover, Spain, New Zealand, and Singapore have also expressed interest in adopting similar measures to regulate youth's online presence.

Danish Digital Affairs Minister Caroline Stage Olsen praised Australia's decision to ban social media use for those under 16. He also highlighted its importance in an era where young people are more likely to be influenced by what they experience online.

The proposed legislation is believed to combat issues such as cyberbullying and addictive platform designs.

While such measures have obtained the nod of the tech giants, they warned of potential challenges in enforcement and the risk of compelling young users to less-regulated online spaces.

Which social media platforms is Australia banning for teens?

Scheduled to be implemented on December 10, Australia's social media ban on teens includes platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

As countries are actively assessing their approaches to youth safety online, leading tech giants like Meta are of the view that parental tools and education may be more effective than bans, with Australia being the trend-setter for a global digital policy reform.