Paul Heyman faces fan fury for shoving young fan at WWE event: Find out what happened

WWE executive Paul Heyman was embroiled in controversy after shoving a young fan during WWE’s Survivor Series: WarGames weekend in San Diego on November 30, 2025.

The incident happened late in the evening on Sunday, as Heyman, Logan Paul, and several members of the security team made their way through the arena for the post-show segment.

The viral clip shows a young fan emerging from the crowd and trying to approach Heyman’s chest and suit, prompting him to shoo him away.

Others standing nearby intervened to hold the fans and crowd back as Heyman continued walking.

A fan-captured clip from the event has since then been making rounds on the internet, which has sparked a mix of reactions among fans sharing their thoughts about what happened.

One such user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Some of y’all defend fans getting too close, but the moment a wrestler reacts, suddenly it’s ‘unprofessional’—pick a side because safety ain’t optional.”

“He’s an old school guy playing a heel. You expect him to smile and give him a hug? If I was the dad I’d say “YOU GOT PUSHED BY PAUL?!?! LUCKY!!!”

It’s all a show, friends, even when the camera is off. It only stops for professionals when they are out of sight,” commented another.

“Someone needs to teach the kid about boundaries since the parents obviously haven't,” added the third user.

Fan reactions show that most of the users appear to back Heyman’s reaction to the fan making physical contact with him, while some argue that the reaction was uncalled for, given the age of the young fan involved.

For the unversed, it’s not the first time such viral moments involving fans approaching or touching performers have gone viral.

From Seth Rollins to Bret Hart and CM Punk, infamous fan interactions have seen fans either retaliate against the wrestlers or be swiftly subdued by security and WWE staff.

Apart from the controversy, the evening saw a major win for Logan Paul and his team, which included Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Drew Mclntyre, and Brock Lesnar.

Paul Heyman subtly influenced the match’s outcome by discreetly passing Logan Paul a pair of brass knuckles.

The group later celebrated their triumph, with Heyman joining the party ringside.