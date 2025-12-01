Fortnite’s chapter seven ‘Pacific Break’: Know all key details here

Epic Games has released Fortnite’s most radical evolution in years with Chapter Seven: Pacific Break, a sun-soaked season that reintroduces the game's core mechanics, map, and meta.

The update drew over 10.5 million concurrent players, replaced the iconic Battle Bus with tsunami surfing, introduced transformative boss battles, and added a host of new features aimed at both newcomers and veterans.

A new paradise and a new way to land

The prominent feature of the new chapter is the Golden Coat, a vibrant new map praised by early previewers for its “perfect size,” designed to foster more consistent action than its sprawling predecessor.

Players will investigate new Points of Interests (POIs) such as Battlewood Boulevard, Sandy Strip, and Wonkeeland.

The most distinguished feature is the replacement of the Battle Bus. Players now begin matches by “Storm Surfing,” riding a massive tidal wave on a surfboard before launching into the air to land.

The new chapter also improved mobility on the ground with new Wingsits and drivable hot balloons.

New Features introduced in Fortnite chapter 7

Pacific break launches different gameplay pillars that change fundamental combat and survival loops.

Players can activate rift anomalies randomly during matches like turning invisible while crouched, injecting chaotic new variables into each round.

A suite of features have been introduced to make surviving more dynamic including Drivable Reboot Vans that enables squad relocate their revival station.

The game has also introduced a new “self-revive device,” enabling downed players to pick themselves up.

While in a “Down But Not Out” (DBNO) state, players are able to roll, sprint, use ziplines, and enter vehicle passenger seats.

New arsenal and battle pass heavyweights

The loot pool has been refreshed with more responsive weapons featuring layered recoil. Key additions include the Twin Hammer Shotguns (dual-wielded), the scoped Deadeye Assault Rifle, the lightning-fast Forsaken Vow Blade, and the Arc-Lightning Gun for area control.

Major Crossovers

The Fortnite Chapter Seven Battle Pass is headlined by major crossovers including the Bride (Uma Thurman) from Kill Bill is the instant reward, joined by Marty McFly from Black to the Future.

The new update also features original characters via pass including Miles Cross and Cat Holloway and a new version of the classic Dark Voyager skin.

Launch status

While the major Battle Royale experience of Fortnite’s new chapter is live, some modes will be released later.

The Reload mode returns December 4 with the new “Surf City” map, Fortnite OG returns December 11, and Ranked modes will return soon after.

The launch is accompanied by The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge, an animated short film directed by Quentin Tarantino and made within the Fortnite engine, deepening the season’s Kill Bill narrative ties.