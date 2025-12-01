New smartphones in India must pre-install THIS cybersecurity app

New smartphones in India must pre-install Sanchar Saathi app

With cybercrime spreading rapidly worldwide, India has mandated that all new smartphones sold in the country must pre-install a state-controlled cybersecurity app, the Sanchar Saathi app.

The Indian telecom ministry issued a directive on 28 November, requiring the Sanchar Saathi app to be preloaded on new smartphones, with no option for users to delete or disable it.

While the move aims to combat cyber fraud, phone theft, and the misuse of cloned or spoofed IMEI numbers, it is expected to face resistance from companies like Apple and raise concerns among privacy advocates.

What is Sanchar Saathi app?

The Sanchar Saathi app is designed to help users verify IMEI numbers, report suspicious communications, and request the blocking of stolen phones.

The app has already proven successful, with internal data showing it has helped recover over 700,000 lost or stolen devices since January 2025, including a record 50,000 in October alone.

The app is also crucial for eliminating fraudulent connections and preventing stolen phones from being used on Indian networks. With the help of this app, Indian authorities have blocked over 30 million fraudulent connections and 3.7 million stolen devices so far.

The directive gives smartphone manufacturers 90 days to ensure the app is pre-installed on all new units. This includes pushing the app to devices already in the supply chain through software updates.

The mandate is likely to face pushback from Apple, which has a policy against pre-installing third-party or government apps on iPhones or other flagship devices.