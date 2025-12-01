Prince Harry sends emotional letter to UK ahead of royal family reunion

Prince Harry must have brought tears to the eyes of readers with his emotional letter ahead of the royal family reunion for two special events.

On December 1, the UK-based charity WellChild announced on their official Instagram page that their latest Impact Report has been released, along with a heartfelt message from their patron, the Duke of Sussex.

In a long statement, Harry penned, "Each year, as Patron of WellChild, I'm humbled by the extraordinary spirit of the WellChild community.

"While the challenges facing families caring for children with complex medical needs have not lessened, the strength and resilience of those families, and the charity that supports them, remain steadfast."

Harry lauded the efforts made by the WillChild team as they keep on providing support by "advocating, innovating, and ensuring" that seriously ill children can be safely cared for either at home or in their communities despite immense pressure.

The father-of-two recalled his special meetup with the remarkable winners of the WellChild Awards in 2024, stating that it always brings pleasure to hear stories of "these children, their families, and the professionals..."

Moreover, Prince Harry heaped praise on the charity's "Family Tree peer-to-peer support network" as it is offering immense support to the affected individuals and their families, who often feel alone.

At the end of his letter, Harry extended gratitude towards the "brilliant staff, the board of Trustees, the WellChild Nurses, the supporters, the volunteers, the families" for sincerely doing their jobs.

Will Prince Harry join Royal Family at Sandrigham?

"Your part in our story changes lives every day, and I am honoured to stand beside you in this mission," he concluded.

It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry sent a heartwarming message to the UK days before the royal family's major gatherings, Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Service and traditional royal walk at Sandringham.

Notably, like every year, Harry's fans are awaiting a reunion between the royals and the Sussexes during the holiday season.